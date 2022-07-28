Around 339 lakh hectares of crop area lost to heavy rains, flooding in the last five years

Climate change is perceptible through a rise in all India’s mean temperature and increased frequency of extreme rainfall events in the last three decades causing fluctuation in the production of major crops in different years.

Farmers are suffering because of the excess rainfall and crop over 339 lakh hectares has been affected due to hydro-meteorological calamities during the years 2015-16 to 2021-22 according to the Ministry of Agriculture data.

Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, and West Bengal are the top five States reporting the highest damage to the crops due to flooding and rains. Madhya Pradesh faced massive destruction of crops over 60.47 lakh hectares in 2019-20. About 65 per cent of the total crop damage due to floods in India in the last seven years has been reported from these top five States.

West Bengal and Assam are the two States which have reported damage to the crops every year. States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat are among the top ten States reporting crop losses due to floods. Except 2018-19, even Bihar has reported damage every year during 2015-16 to 2021-22.

Interestingly, Haryana and Jharkhand are the only two States in India that have not reported any crop loss due to floods during these seven years.

Monsoon rainfall variability

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has carried out an analysis of observed monsoon rainfall variability and changes in of 29 States and Union Territory at State and district levels based on the IMD’s observational data for recent 30 years (1989- 2018) during the Southwest monsoon season from June-July-August-September (JJAS).

Five States — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Nagaland have shown significant decreasing trends in southwest monsoon rainfall in recent 30 years period(1989-2018).

With regard to the frequency of heavy rainfall days, a significant increasing trend is observed over Saurashtra and Kutch, South-eastern parts of Rajasthan, Northern parts of Tamil Nadu, Northern parts of Andhra Pradesh, and adjoining areas of Southwest Odisha, many parts of Chhattisgarh, Southwest Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur and Mizoram, Konkan and Goa and Uttarakhand.

Water logging tolerant varieties

The Ministry of Agriculture informed Lok Sabha this week that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed and released 41 water logging tolerant varieties/hybrids of different crops for commercial cultivation during 2014-21.

The research is focused on the flood-tolerant varieties which could withstand submergence conditions and enhance productivity.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is implementing ‘ Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’ since Kharif 2016, along with the ‘ Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme’ to provide comprehensive risk cover in the event of crop damage due to natural calamities and preventable risks and provide financial support to the insured farmers against their notified insurance coverage.