Only 35 countries worldwide have legalised marriage equality so far, the latest being Andorra (in February 2023) and Nepal (in June 2023). The Netherlands was the first country to legalise marriage equality in 2001.
More about the much-discussed marriage equality verdict and the data around that in this data details
