Delhi is home to the maximum number of super rich in the country after Maharashtra, which has 391. According to the State-wide analysis released by 360 ONE Wealth and Hurun India, the Capital city is home to 199 individuals who have a net worth of more than ₹1000 crore as of August 30, 2023.

Cumulatively, Delhi’s super rich have wealth worth ₹16,59,500 crore. The richest among them is HCL’s Shiv Nadar, with wealth worth ₹2,28,900 crore. The report shows that most super rich people in Delhi have made money from the automobile and auto component sectors.

Among the larger States (apart from Maharashtra), Gujarat has the highest number of ultra rich people at 110. Collectively, they own wealth worth ₹10,31,500 crore. Almost 50 per cent of this wealth is owned by the richest person in the State, Gautam Adani. He is also the second richest Indian.

Southern story

After Gujarat comes Karnataka. The southern State is home to 108 ultra rich people, who cumulatively own wealth worth ₹6,91,200. The richest person here is RMZ Corp’s Arjun Menda. While he is a new entrant in the list, he is followed by Zerodha’s CEO Nithin Kamath, who saw his wealth grow by 46 per cent in a year. He is followed by Infosys’ co-founder Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan.

While Telangana and Andhra Pradesh cumulatively have 105 super rich people, Tamil Nadu is home to 103 of them. Tamil Nadu’s super rich have amassed a wealth of ₹4,53,000 crore together. It is also the only State, where the richest person is a woman — Radha Vembu — the co-founder of Zoho Corporation. The second richest person in the State is her brother, Vembu Sekar, who is followed by Sun TV’s Kalanithi Maran.

Kerala is home to 31 super rich people, with a wealth of ₹3,60,500 crore. The richest among them is Lulu Group’s Yusuff Ali MA. His son-in-law, Shamsheer Vayalil, is the second-richest Keralite. Vayalil is the founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and is a new entrant to the rich list.