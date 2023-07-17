India witnessed 13.5 crore people moving out of multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21, as per a report by NITI Aayog released on Monday. “India registered a significant decline of 9.80 percentage points in number of India’s multidimensionally poor from 24.85 per cent in 2015-16 to 14.96 per cent in 2019-2021,” the report titled “National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023”.

Based on the latest National Family Heath Survey [NFHS-5 (2019-21)], this second edition of the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) represents India’s progress in reducing multidimensional poverty between the two surveys, NFHS-4 (2015-16) and NFHS-5 (2019-21), government’s thinktank stated. It added that the index builds on the Baseline Report of India’s National MPI launched in November 2021. “The rural areas witnessed the fastest decline in poverty from 32.59 per cent to 19.28 per cent. During the same period, the urban areas saw a reduction in poverty from 8.65 per cent to 5.27 per cent,” the report added.

Uttar Pradesh registered the largest decline in the number of poor with 3.43 crore people escaping multidimensional poverty, it noted. The report states that the “fastest reduction in the proportion of multidimensional poor was observed in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan.”

“Between 2015-16 and 2019-21, the MPI value has nearly halved from 0.117 to 0.066 and the intensity of poverty has reduced from 47 per cent to 44 per cent, thereby setting India on the path of achieving the SDG Target 1.2 (of reducing multidimensional poverty by at least half) much ahead of the stipulated timeline of 2030. It demonstrates the government’s strategic focus on ensuring sustainable and equitable development and eradicating poverty by 2030, thereby adhering to its commitment towards the SDGs,” the report added