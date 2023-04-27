Bioscience company Absolute announced the launch of its biological agri-input business, Inera CropScience on Thursday.

Inera’s crop-agnostic range of bio-fertilizers, bio-stimulants, bio-controls, and seed coating products have been launched in India and the company will be going live across 16 States, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Haryana with the help of local channel partners (distributors).

Inera is also planning to explore channels such as direct to farmer D2F and e-commerce in the upcoming phases, the company said in a statement.

Agam Khare, CEO & Founder, Absolute Inera Cropscience, said, “A true breakthrough in agriculture can only come from an unparalleled understanding of why nature and plants behave the way they do, by understanding their choices and preferences, and then marrying that science with the latest in technology to build sustainable products and services that impact at scale. Inera is committed to bringing exceptional crop health and protection products that improve farmer profitability, environmental sustainability and climate resilience.”

Inera aims to capture 20-30 per cent of the industry market share in subsequent years as the world rapidly adopts biologicals.

According to the company, its products are backed by extensive research in molecular biology, microbiology, epigenetics, , and synthetic biology and are developed using its proprietary Natural Intelligence Platform. It further said that its products are formulated using STREAC (Signal Triggered Regenerative Activation Complex) technology to preserve biological agents, extend their shelf-life and improve performance.

Inera’s portfolio is powered by Xenesis, which comprises over 150 leading scientists, many of whom have returned from Israel, the US, South Korea, and Africa, the company said.

Since its inception in 2015, Absolute has invested more than $12 million in research and development. The company runs approximately 5 million square feet of R&D facilities for product development and testing across Karnal, Haryana; Indore, Madhya Pradesh; Trichy, Tamil Nadu; Dhamda, Chhattisgarh; and near Delhi. , covering 12 major crop varieties across field crops, cereals, fruits, cash crops, vegetables, pulses with laboratories headquartered at the Xenesis Institute in New Delhi.

Absolute is planning to bolster its research capabilities by expanding to Pune.

Prateek Rawat, COO & Co-founder, Absolute Inera Cropscience, said, “Inera is investing in building a robust range of sustainable biological inputs for agriculture worldwide. With the dynamic landscape of modern farming, growers need inputs that are broad in their use and tolerance. Sustainability, in terms of resource use and health of the natural ecosystem at large, is built into everything we do.”