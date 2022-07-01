At 64 mm, Gujarat receives lowest June rainfall in 4 years

Gujarat received its lowest June rainfall under the influence of the south-west monsoon over the past four years.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data, Gujarat recorded 64.22 millimetres (mm) of rainfall during June , which is about half of the 120 mm of rainfall it received in June last year. Four years ago in June 2018, the rainfall in June was r 69.5 mm.

The data released on Friday showed about six talukas in the State have not received any rain, while the monsoon had covered the entire State last year around same time.

Of the five regions in the State, Kutch and North Gujarat recorded the lowest rainfall activity in June with the coverage being 4.03 and 4.20 per cent, respectively, of the season's total average.

Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions received relatively more rains with rainfall coverage of 10.4 per cent and 9.4 per cent respectively.

During the 24 hours that ended on Friday morning, Surat and Anand districts received heavy downpour with up to 11 inches (over 250 mm) of rainfall at a few places.

Meanwhile, the State government has started releasing about 17,000 cusecs of Narmada water from Sardar Sarovar Dam through the main canal to meet the requirements of kharif sowing on irrigated areas of about 11 lakh hectares. All districts having less rainfall will get Narmada river water through canal network, said the government.