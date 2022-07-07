B S Yadav on national advisory committee for animal husbandry, dairy sector

Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Ltd ×

Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited, has been appointed as an industry representative in the newly formed National Advisory Committee for Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) has announced the formation of a National Advisory Committee for the Animal Husbandry and Dairying sector encompassing several industry experts and business leaders.

The newly formed committee will be chaired by Union Minister for FAHD, Parshottam Rupala, and co-chaired by Minister of State FAHD, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. The 48-member committee will meet once every quarter in a financial year to discuss, recommend, prescribe and advise policies regarding the sectors.

“I am thankful to the Ministry for giving me with this opportunity. It is an honour to work with some of the industry’s brightest and most committed minds and contribute towards the future growth of the country. The Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy sectors have a lot of scope for furthering their contribution to the Indian economy at large. I am confident that right policies and ecosystems crated through the concerted efforts of the government and the industry will lead to high employment generation and help elevate farmers’ income,” Yadav said.

O.P. Chaudhary, Joint Secretary, DAHD, will act as Member Secretary of the Committee, which comprises various government officials, union leaders, experts in the fields, farmers, and industry representatives to recommend, prescribe and advise policies relating to cattle & dairy development, feed and fodder, poultry, piggery, sheep, goal, animal health, other livestock among others.