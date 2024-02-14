The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising a three-day Agri Tech South 2024 from February 16 to promote sustainable growth in the agricultural sector and Agri Vision 2024, a two-day conference that will discuss the latest developments in the primary sector.

“The conference would promote sustainable growth in the agricultural sector with a specific focus on doubling farmers’ income and integrating the latest technological advancements,” said C Shekar Reddy, CII (Telangana) Chairman.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said the exhibition would feature diverse themes such as crop diversification, micro-irrigation, integrated farming systems, agricultural implements, drones and digital agriculture.

Also read: CII advocates fair compensation for independent directors

Topics of focus

V Praveen Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), said the conference would focus on topics like digital agriculture and oil palm. “While Indonesia and Malaysia are growing oil palm plantations by cutting forests, we in India are promoting oil palm in areas other than forests. This is a positive climate action,” he said.

He said 10 new agri-tech start-ups would be launching their products and solutions. “The sessions will focus on regenerative agriculture for social, economic, and environmental sustainability; challenges and opportunities in the Indian poultry sector; emerging technologies in agriculture and the role of farmer producer organisations (FPOs) in agricultural development,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit