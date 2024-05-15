Corteva Agriscience, an agriculture solutions company, has named Subroto Geed as President, South Asia. Leading the South Asia business, Geed will drive growth for Corteva’s Seed and Crop Protection businesses with an aim to enhance agricultural productivity, enriching farmer livelihoods, and fostering sustainable farming practices throughout the region.

Quoting Rahoul Sawani, Regional President, Asia Pacific, Corteva Agriscience, a media statement said: “We are thrilled to welcome Subroto to Corteva Agriscience as our new President, South Asia. His extensive experience and deep understanding of diverse industries and markets will be invaluable as we pursue our growth through tech-innovation in the agriculture industry.”

Previous experience

Geed said: “Corteva has established itself as the global leader in the agricultural technology industry and I am excited about this opportunity to build on the momentum. With an unparalleled tradition of innovation, and sustainability at the core of its business, I look forward to working closely with the team to foster strategic partnerships and deliver value to our farmers and stakeholders.”

Geed holds a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from Indore University and a post-graduate diploma in management from Symbiosis Centre for Management and HRD, Pune. The statement said he brings a wealth of knowledge from his previous experience at Diageo, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Pfizer and Aliaxis.