Corteva Agriscience, a leading global player in agriculture solutions, has announced appointment of Subroto Geed as President of the company’s South Asian region. The company hopes that Geed will drive growth for Corteva’s seed and pesticides businesses.

“We welcome Subroto to Corteva Agriscience as our new President, South Asia,” Rahoul Sawani, Regional President for Asia-Pacific region, said in a statement. Geed’s extensive experience and deep understanding of diverse industries and markets will be invaluable as Corteva pursues its growth through tech-innovation in the agriculture sector, Sawani added.

Corteva aims to enhance agricultural productivity, enriching farmer livelihoods, and fostering sustainable farming practices throughout the region.

“With an unparalleled tradition of innovation, and sustainability at the core of its business, I look forward to working closely with the team to foster strategic partnerships and deliver value to our farmers and stakeholders,” Geed said.

Geed holds a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from Indore University and a post-graduate diploma in Management from Symbiosis Centre for Management and HRD, Pune. Previously, he worked with companies like Diageo, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Pfizer and Aliaxis, according to the statement.