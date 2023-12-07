Corteva Agriscience has launched ‘Spadin 11.7 per cent SC (Isoclast™ active)’, a new insecticide with a unique mode of action for aphid control.

A media statement said Spadin’s broad-spectrum activity and excellent residual control makes it an ideal addition to control aphids and protect crops and preserve the yield potential.

It said that Spadin operates differently from traditional insecticides, providing immediate control of aphids upon contact, ensuring a robust crop. This solution belongs to a novel chemical class known as sulfoximines.

Sustainable product

“With minimal impact on beneficial insects, it is a sustainable agricultural product that promotes healthy ecosystem. The insecticide with its favourable environmental profile, degrades rapidly in soil and has very low acute toxicity to fish and mammals. This makes Spadin an excellent addition to integrated pest management programmes and an attractive replacement for other generic insecticides,” the statement said.

Spadin is currently registered for use in wheat, but in future the company shall be getting labels on cotton, greengram and vegetables, it said. It is applied as a foliar spray and is available in both liquid and water-dispersible granule formulations.

This product is a testament of Corteva Agriscience’s commitment to providing farmers with innovative and sustainable solutions that help them protect their crops and improve their productivity and profitability, the statement added.

