CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), in Thiruvananthapuram signed three agreements on Monday for transfer of technology, including manufacture of leather from agro-residues as an alternative to animal and synthetic leather. The tie-ups with government and private organisations were formalised in the presence of N Kalaiselvi, Director-General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR); Javed Iqbal, Chairman, CSIR-NIIST Research Council; and C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST, on the sidelines of the ‘One Week One Lab’ programme.

Logo of CSIR-NIIST

Thermal plate components

The second agreement pertained to indigenous development of thermal-plate components for Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE)-DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), and the third involved transfer of technology for sustainable management of pathogenic biomedical waste by converting it into soil additives.

The agro-waste leather is developed from various agricultural residues and byproducts, including mango peels, banana stems, pineapple wastes, cactus, water hyacinth, corn husk, and rice-related waste, an official spokesperson said.

Cheaper than synthetic leather

The agro-residue leather is not only 50 per cent cheaper than synthetic and animal leather, it also has a smaller carbon footprint, the spokesperson said. The MoU for the new product was signed with Streekaya Services. The product shows better tensile strength, perfect finish, good water-retention properties, temperature resistance and stability.

It is said to have a shelf life of more than three years. Agro-waste leather offers an eco-friendly alternative to the synthetic leather market, which was valued at $30 billion in 2020 and projected to grow to $40 billion by the end of this decade. Synthetic leather production involves use of toxic chemicals, besides being an energy- and water-intensive process.

‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

As part of the second agreement, NIIST will provide technological support for Al-SiC MMC thermal management components, which are currently imported by ADE-DRDO, Bengaluru, for use in the flight control computers of Light Combat Aircraft and other fighters. NIIST and ADE-DRDO collaborated to indigenously develop the Al-SiC thermal plate component through the liquid metal squeeze infiltration technique to match the thermal properties of the imported component. It will contribute in a big way towards import substitution and the national mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ the spokesperson said.

Bio Vastum Solutions

NIIST has tied up with Bio Vastum Solutions to give the Kerala startup a technology for spontaneous disinfection and immobilisation of pathogenic biomedical waste into soil additives. The inherent antimicrobial activity helps disinfect both liquid and solid waste. The treated waste can be disposed of as non-regulated medical waste, subject to regulatory approval.

The ‘One Week One Lab’ programme aimed to unveil innovations and technological breakthroughs achieved by each of the 37 laboratories of CSIR to support entrepreneurial development. As a member lab, NIIST seeks to leverage its scientific and technological research for the wellbeing of society, the spokesperson said.