Chemical engineering and food processing technology expert and leading scientist C Anandharamakrishnan has taken over as Director of the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) based in Thiruvananthapuram.

Anandharamakrishnan served as the Director of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-T), formerly known as the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur, from April 2016 to till date, an official spokesman said. He built up vast experience in research and development in the food processing sector while earlier serving as Senior Principal Scientist at the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru.

He obtained BTech in Chemical Engineering from AC Tech, Anna University, Chennai, and completed his MTech at the same university. He did his doctoral research in chemical engineering with a specialisation in Food Engineering at Loughborough in the UK, where he was awarded the Commonwealth Scholarship Programme by the Government of the UK.

His research areas include design of engineered nano and micro-scale delivery systems for controlled and targeted release of food bioactive compounds, 3D food printing, engineered human dynamic gastrointestinal system and glycemic index studies, spray drying and spray-freeze-drying of food products and computational modelling of food processing operations.

