Sugar mills in India produced 223.68 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar until February 15 in the ongoing season that started on October 1, 2023, down by 2.5 per cent from 229.37 lt in the year-ago period, according to the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

Though the gap of decline has narrowed in the past month from more than 5 per cent until January 15, Food Ministry officials said the high production this year is mainly due to the early start of crushing as well as the government’s curbs on ethanol. By mid-April, there will be more clarity on production numbers as all the odds against sugar or sugarcane will be known by then, officials said.

The total number of operating factories was 505 as of February 15 this year against 502 mills a year ago, ISMA said in a statement.

22 units shut in Maharashtra, Karnataka

“In the current season, factories have started closing in Maharashtra and Karnataka. A total of 22 factories have closed across these two States this year against 23 factories closed last year on the corresponding date,” ISMA said.

Sugar production in Maharashtra, the country’s leading producer, was down at 79.45 lt against 85.93 lt in the year-ago period. Similarly, production in Karnataka, the third largest producer, was down at 43.20 lt from 46.05 lt. However, sugar output in the largest sugarcane producer Uttar Pradesh, was reported to be higher at 67.77 lt until February 15 against 61.20 lt in the year-ago period.

ISMA also said sugar output in Gujarat was down at 6.85 lt from 7.31 lt and in Tamil Nadu at 4.50 lt from 5.59 lt. Other States including Bihar, Haryana and Punjab have together produced 21.91 lt, lower from 23.29 lt in the year-ago period.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit