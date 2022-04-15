Egypt adds India as new wheat import origin: State news agency

Egypt added India as new wheat import origin, the state news agency reported, citing the country's agriculture minister on Thursday. Egypt's Supply Ministry confirmed earlier this week that it was considering this month adding wheat from India to 16 other national import origins accepted by its state grains buyer, as it seeks to shore up purchases disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Egypt, often the world's top wheat importer, usually buys the grain via tenders set by its state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC). Purchases go toward heavily subsidised bread available to more than 60 million Egyptians.

GASC's tender book

GASC's tender book currently has 16 accredited wheat import origins, including Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and the US. The most recent addition, Latvia, was added last November.

GASC often prefers Black Sea wheat because of its proximity, quality and competitive prices, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February has driven up global wheat prices and disrupted Black Sea shipping, though wheat shipments from Russia continued in March.

It made a large purchase of mainly French wheat on Wednesday to buttress dwindling reserves for the first time since the invasion.