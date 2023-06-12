The need to embrace organic farming methods has become more urgent in recent years. According to Statista, the area under organic farming in the country was about 9.12 million hectares in fiscal year 2022. As a realistic solution to concerns about climate change, soil degradation, and food safety, organic farming promotes biodiversity, protects ecosystems, and upholds the health and well-being of both customers and farmers. Since realising the significance of organic farming, the Indian government has aggressively promoted and supported it through a number of projects.

The Importance

Environmental Sustainability: Conservation of water, soil health, and biodiversity are given top priority in organic agricultural practices. It minimises greenhouse gas emissions, lessens soil and water pollution, and aids in soil and water conservation by eliminating synthetic pesticides and artificial fertilisers.

Health and Food Safety: The safety of our food has come under scrutiny due to the excessive use of pesticides in conventional farming. Use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), industrial insecticides, and growth hormones are prohibited in organic farming. Customers can enjoy pesticide-free produce that is devoid of dangerous residues by going organic. Additionally, organic agricultural practices encourage nutrient-rich soil, which yields more nutrient-dense and tasty food.

Economic Prosperity: Embracing organic farming can lead to increased economic prosperity for farmers. Organic produce commands a higher price in the market, offering improved income opportunities. Additionally, organic farming reduces input costs associated with synthetic fertilisers and pesticides. By adopting organic practices, farmers can reduce their dependence on expensive external inputs, thereby, improving their profitability and overall resilience.

Promotion of rural development: Embracing organic farming can contribute to the promotion of rural development. Organic farming practices often require more labour-intensive methods compared to conventional farming, which can create job opportunities in rural areas. This can help revitalise rural communities, reduce unemployment rates, and prevent rural-to-urban migration. By supporting organic farming, societies can foster sustainable development in rural areas and ensure the well-being of farming communities.

Water Conservation: Sustainable water management techniques are prioritised in organic farming. Contrary to conventional farming, which frequently uses extensive irrigation methods, organic farming promotes the use of strategies including crop rotation, mulching, and irrigation systems that use little water. These methods aid in lowering water use and protecting water supplies for future generations. We can aid in the preservation of one of our most important natural resources, water, by embracing organic farming.

Recognising the significance of organic farming, the Indian government has implemented several initiatives to promote and support this sustainable agricultural approach:

Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY): Launched in 2015, PKVY is a centrally-sponsored scheme that aims to promote organic farming practices among small and marginal farmers. Under this initiative, farmers are encouraged to form or join farmer producer organisations (FPOs) to collectively undertake organic farming activities. The government provides financial assistance for inputs, training, and certification, empowering farmers in adopting sustainable agricultural practices.

National Project on Organic Farming (NPOF): The NPOF, initiated in 2004, focuses on developing organic farming in the country. It provides financial support for organic input production units, organic farming clusters, and capacity building activities. The project aims to enhance the availability of organic inputs, promote market linkages, and facilitate the certification process for organic farmers.

Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY): RKVY, launched in 2007, is a comprehensive agricultural development programme that includes support for organic farming. It provides financial assistance for infrastructure development, capacity building, and market promotion of organic produce. The scheme encourages the establishment of organic farming clusters and promotes the use of traditional and organic inputs.

Jaivik Kheti Portal: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare introduced the Jaivik Kheti Portal, an online platform dedicated to organic farming. It serves as a one-stop resource for farmers, providing information on organic farming techniques, certification processes, and market linkages. The portal also enables farmers to access various government schemes, training programmes, and expert guidance.

Wrapping up

Today the need to adopt organic farming, which provides a sustainable future for agriculture, is greater than ever. The Economy, health, and the environment are all benefited by organic farming. In terms of the environment, it encourages biodiversity, protects ecosystems, and prohibits use of dangerous synthetic pesticides and fertilisers. This safeguards wildlife habitats, water supply, and soil quality. Organic produce is devoid of synthetic pesticides and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), lowering the exposure to potentially dangerous chemicals and increasing nutrient content. Economically speaking, organic farming lowers input costs, decreases waste, and takes advantage of the expanding market for organic goods. Additionally, it boosts rural economies and produces job possibilities. Choosing organic farming is essential for a brighter future in agriculture, since it tackles environmental issues, protects public health, and fosters sustainable economic development.

The authors are founders of Two Brothers Organic Farm