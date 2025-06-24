GRIHA Council and FluxGen Sustainable Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based climate tech company in end-to-end smart water management solutions, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaboratively advance smart, data-driven water sustainability solutions across India’s built environment.

Through this collaboration, GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) Council and FluxGen will work with government agencies, private developers, and institutions to deploy AI-powered technologies that monitor, analyse, and optimise water consumption patterns in real time.

A media statement said that a major step toward integrating technologies such as IoT, SCADA systems, and AI with the GRIHA rating framework to enable predictive, accurate, and transparent water management in infrastructure projects has been taken with the signing of the agreement by Ganesh Shankar, Founder and CEO of FluxGen Technologies, and Sanjay Seth, Vice President and CEO of GRIHA Council.

Climate asset

This partnership will enable stakeholders to implement intelligent water solutions that improve efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive measurable climate resilience.

Quoting Ganesh Shankar, the statement said: “Recent technological developments have given us a unique chance to bridge this crucial gap. Accurate, predictive water management at scale can be made possible by integrating real-time data from IoT sensors, satellite imaging, and regulatory frameworks to create AI-powered ‘Knowledge Twins’ digital systems that complement human expertise.”

Sanjay Seth said: “Water is no longer just a utility; it is a critical climate asset. With this partnership, we are bringing the power of technology and real-time analytics into the core of sustainable infrastructure. By enabling smart, transparent, and data-driven measurable outcomes, we intend to strengthen the confidence of stakeholders across sectors in the rating framework. This collaboration of two responsible brands, FluxGen and GRIHA, will help scale up efficient solutions that enhance regulatory compliance and strengthen climate resilience.”

