Farmers in Telangana are reported to have suffered losses on about 50,000 acres as heavy rains and hailstorm have hit the paddy, maize, chilli and mango crops. The losses are said to severe in Warangal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Sircilla, Karimnagar and Nirmal districts.

Farmers have demanded the State Government to give a compensation of Rs 20,000 an acre for foodgrain crops and maize and Rs 40,000 crore an acre for commercial crops. The worrying issue is that farmers in the State don’t have any crop insurance cover as the erstwhile Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government opted out of the PM Fasal Bima Yojana three years ago. This has left farmers exposed to the vagaries of natural calamities. The Congress Government has taken a decision to rejoin the Central insurance scheme with effect from the upcoming the kharif season.

“The Government should send teams to assess the crop losses and send a report to the Centre. Farmers suffered heavy losses toward the end of the season. The government should immediately announce compensation so that they will get ready for the upcoming kharif season,” T Sagar, General Secretary of Telangana Rythu Sangham, told businessline.

Telangana Prohibition, Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visited several villages in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts to assess the damage to the crops. He said the Government has decided to give a compensation of ₹10,000 an acre.

Meanwhile, Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao directed the officials to assess the damage caused to crops and submit a report to the Government. “We will discuss the issue with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and provide all the help to the farmers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) alleged that crops on two lakh acres were damaged due to heavy rains and hailstorm. Rythu Bandhu Samithi former President Palla Rajeshwara Reddy criticised the State Government for not taking immediate relief measures.

“When we were in Government, we gave a compensation of ₹10,000 an acre after quickly assessing the crop losses last year,” he said.

The Agriculture Minister critiised the BRS leaders for making false claims. “The BRS Government had announced a compensation of ₹10,000 an acre but released only Rs 150 crore,” he said.