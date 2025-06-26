The Income Tax Department has relaxed the time limit for processing Income Tax Returns (ITR) filed after the due date on account of illness, technical glitches, or court cases, and authorities have condoned that delay. This will help the assessee get refunds.

The board “directs that valid returns of income filed electronically on or before March 31, 2024 pursuant to condonation of delay under section 119(2)(b) of the Act by the competent authority, for which date of sending intimation under sub-section (1) of section 143 of the Act has lapsed, shall be processed now. Accordingly, intimation in respect of processing of such ITRs shall be sent to the assessees concerned by March 31, 2026,” a circular said.

The circular said that relaxation in the timeline for processing will not apply to cases where any proceeding for assessment or reassessment or recomputation or revision of income under the Act has been completed for the relevant assessment year subsequent to filing such income returns. In those cases where PAN-Aadhaar linkage is not found, a refund will not be made. “The Director General of Income-tax (Systems), Benglauru shall specify the procedures for the processing of such returns filed u/s 119(2)(b) of the Act to ensure that intimation u/s 143(1) of the Act shall be sent to assessees on or before March 31, 2026,” the circular said.

Amit Maheshwari, Tax Partner, AKM Global feels this circular will provide relief for taxpayers whose delayed returns were accepted under condonation provisions but remained unprocessed due to time limitations. By extending the window for processing these returns until March 31, 2026, the government wants to ensure that such taxpayers can now receive refunds and have their tax returns regularized. “This move brings much needed closure and certainty, especially for those who were previously left in state of uncertainty despite filing valid returns,” he said.

Section 119(2)(b) of the Income Tax Act empowers the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to authorise Income tax officers to allow any claim for exemption, deduction, refund and any other relief even after the expiry of the time limit to make such claim. However, such claims will only be allowed by the income tax authority provided; making such a claim within the prescribed due date was genuinely out of the control of the taxpayer, which could be illness, technical glitches or court order. In other words, returns can be filed, and refunds can be claimed.

Last year, CBDT said that no condonation application for a claim of refund/loss could be entertained beyond five years from the end of the assessment year for which such application/claim is made. The powers of acceptance/rejection within the monetary limits delegated to the tax officials in case of returns claiming refund and supplementary claims of refund would be subject to some conditions. One such condition is that the income of the assessee is not assessable in the hands of any other person. Second, no interest will be admissible on a belated claim of refunds. And third, the refund has arisen due to excess tax deducted/collected at source and/or excess advance tax payment and/or excess payment of self-assessment tax.

Published on June 26, 2025