Herbalife India, a health and wellness company, has partnered with Sambhav Foundation, a non-profit organisation, to train and empower farmers as part of its CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiative.

A media statement said the organisation has strengthened the farming capabilities of over 9,300 farmers across India through Herbalife’s ‘Seed-to-Mouth’ initiative. In line with Herbalife’s commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the comprehensive training programme has transformed over 25,000 households across 84 villages in Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, it said.

The project was implemented across districts such as Ajmer (Rajasthan), Vijayapura (Karnataka), and Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh), equipping the farming community with agricultural learning resources, reducing operating costs, and enabling market reach to enhance their income generation, it said.

Diagnostic study

Quoting Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice-President and Managing Director of Herbalife India, the statement said: “This initiative aimed at addressing the challenges faced by small-scale farmers. The collaboration aimed at providing farmers with adequate training and resources to improve their farming methods.”

The NGO conducted a diagnostic study in consultation with over 50 agri experts across the states to identify and address existing gaps in agricultural practices by providing farmers with essential resources such as seeds, equipment, fertilizers, and loans. Farmers also gained practical knowledge on essential topics such as advanced farming technology, crop diversification, safe use of chemicals, land management, credit support, and market access through collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendras and university incubators. Expert-led awareness sessions on farming and irrigation supported farmers throughout the farming process, the statement said.

Gayathri Vasudevan, Chief Executive Officer of Sambhav Foundation, said Sambhav’s inclusive approach towards the ‘Annadata’ (food giver) will support in generating the sustainable income by empowering them with cutting edge knowledge of the farming, reducing input cost and facilitating with market access. “With a focus on addressing the significant challenges faced by the Indian farming community, the ‘Seed-to-Mouth’ project was envisioned to strengthen the agricultural ecosystem in India,” she said.