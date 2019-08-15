Agri Business

IFFCO cuts complex fertilisers rate

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 15, 2019 Published on August 15, 2019

Fertiliser major IFFCO on Thursday reduced the price of its complex fertilisers, including DAP, by ₹50 per bag as part of efforts to bring down farmers’ input cost. The rate cut will be applicable from August 15. The price of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) has been reduced to ₹1,250 per bag (of 50 kg) from ₹1,300 earlier. Similarly, the rate of NPK 1 has come down to ₹1,200 from ₹1,250 per bag, while NPK 2 rate will now be ₹1,210 from ₹1,260 per bag. The rate of NP has been slashed to ₹950 per bag from ₹1,000.

