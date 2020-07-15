IFFCO records highest ever net profit of ₹1,005 crore in FY20

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Fertiliser cooperative Indian Farmers’ Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) on Wednesday claimed all-time high production, sales, profit and despatches of fertilisers during FY 2019-20.
According to a statement, the fertiliser manufacturer recorded net profit of ₹1,005 crore during the period under review as against ₹842 crore during FY 2018-19. Its turnover touched ₹29,412 crore as against ₹27,852 crore. Apart from its core fertiliser business, IFFCO has also diversified into General Insurance, Rural Retail, Farm Forestry, Rural Telecom, Agrochemicals, Rural Finance, Logistics, SEZ. IFFCO has also forayed into Food Processing, Organics and small move into Nutrients for Urban Gardening also. Taking all these businesses, IFFCO’s group turnover in FY 2019-20 stood at ₹57,778 crores which was ₹50,908 in 2018-19.
US Awasthi, Managing Director, IFFCO, said that latest numbers are incredible to accomplish in a year severely affected by global and economic challenges. “I am sure that our decision to implement multi-faceted initiatives to augment Farmers’ Welfare and take them to the last mile across the country will contribute effectively to the Nation Building process and will certainly help to fulfil the vision of PM Narendra Modi Ji of doubling the farmers income by 2022,” he said.
On operational front, IFFCO’s total production of fertilisers increased to 91.42 lakh tonnes last fiscal year, from 81.49 lakh tonnes in the previous year. Of the total fertilisers production in 2019-20, urea output was 48.75 lakh tonnes (45.62 lakh tonnes). The production of other fertilisers (DAP/NPK/WSF) was 42.87 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 which was 35.87 lakh tonnes in the previous year.
IFFCO sold highest ever 133.31 lakh tonnes of fertilisers in last fiscal year (115.56 lakh tonnes). Out of total sales, urea stood at 86.31 lakh tonnes and DAP/NPK at 47 lakh tonnes in 2019-20. IFFCO also achieved its lowest composite energy consumption of 5.285 Gcal per MT (million tonne) which was 5.331 Gcal in 2018-19. IFFCO, has five plants at Kalol, Kandla, Phulpur, Aonla and Paradeep in India and two overseas.
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
₹1059 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1046103010751089 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider selling the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at ...
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...