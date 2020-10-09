India’s premium cotton brand Kasturi launched

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
India’s premium cotton would henceforth be identified as “Kasturi” in the world cotton trade, said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, launching the first-ever Indian cotton brand and logo on World cotton Day.
Kasturi Cotton will stand out for its whiteness, brightness, softness, purity, luster, uniqueness and Indianness, the minister said, speaking at a webinar organised jointly by Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council and The Cotton Corporation of India Ltd along with Ministry of Textiles. The theme of the meet was “New-Look Cotton”.
Irani observed that India’s production of organic cotton is about 51 per cent of the global total. “Hence, enhanced production and better utilisation of this cotton, especially, the extra long staple, will enhance our share in the world cotton trade.”
“World Cotton Day is more relevant for India as there has been a 25-30 per cent drop in cotton consumption across the globe as well as in India due to Covid-19,” said CITI Chairman T Rajkumar, conceding that the excess cotton stock, estimated at least three-four times the normal holding, would be a challenge for the country.
The Textiles Ministry is taking steps to boost exports of all products across the value chain apart from increasing the consumption domestically.
Rajkumar pointed out that Indian exporters at present did not get better prices on cotton products due to poor quality of the fibre and contamination. The launch of a national brand would therefore enable the Indian cotton value chain to improve quality and facilitate production of high value-added products to sustain the growth.
The association has reiterated its demand for the announcement of a technology mission on cotton in a revised format.
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Built to a plan, this midsize motorcycle tries to deliver more features, bang for the buck, and packs as much ...
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Private Family Trust can cater to the dynamic needs of family members
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
₹1191 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012051220 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Cipla at current levels. The stock jumped 4.8 per ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...