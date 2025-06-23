Aligning with the global push for up-cycled food products that promote health and sustainability, Kerala Agriculture University has developed value-added edible products from cocoa waste.

The products include cocoa husk cookies made from processing waste and a ready-to-serve beverage from cocoa pulp.

Rescuing environment

Cocoa husk and cocoa pulp are typically discarded during chocolate production and it poses serious environmental and agricultural challenges. KAU has developed high-fibre cookies using cocoa husk flour, without adding extra cocoa powder. The husk underwent processing to remove anti-nutritional factors, high acidity, and polyphenol content, making it safe and palatable for human consumption, Minimol J.S,. Professor and Head of the Cocoa Research Centre, who spearheaded the initiative said.

These cookies are rich in dietary fibre, making them ideal for diabetic patients and elderly people. They aid in digestion and can act as a healthier alternative to refined wheat products, she added.

The cocoa husk cookies have been developed in two formats—one combined with oats, and the other with rice flakes (aval). While oats are widely used in health snacks, the inclusion of rice flakes is a unique and culturally relevant innovation, especially for Kerala.

Underutilised product

The cocoa pulp, often discarded during the fermentation process, is another underutilised by-product that can negatively affect the quality of chocolate if left to rot in the fermenter itself due to the foul smell it develops. Moreover, it will harbour fungal growth, which will in turn affect the fermentation lot and lead to an increase in free fatty acids in fermented dried cocoa beans, which is not healthy to consume. The Cocoa Research Centre has now repurposed this into a refreshing, nutritious RTS beverage, which not only reduces waste but also adds a new functional food to the market.

The products are available at the Cocoa Research Centre, KAU, and preparations are underway for technology transfer to entrepreneurs and startups, she said.

Published on June 23, 2025