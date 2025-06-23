President Donald Trump asserted on his Truth Social platform that Iran's nuclear sites sustained “monumental damage” in the American attack, though a US assessment on the strikes is still underway.

“The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!” he wrote.

US defence officials have said they are working to determine about just how much damage the strikes did.

Iran as well has not said how much damage was done in the attack, though Tehran has not offered any details so far on the strikes it has faced from Israel in its war with that country.

Iran likely filled in tunnels at nuclear sites ahead of US strikes. An analysis of satellite photos by a nuclear nonproliferation group based in Washington shows Iran likely filled in tunnels at its nuclear site at Isfahan ahead of US strikes early Sunday.

The Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security published satellite images taken by Airbus it assessed showed trucks dumping soil into tunnels at the site on Friday.

The US attack likely targeted the tunnel entries, the group said.

“At least three of the four tunnel entrances are collapsed,” it said. “The status of the fourth one is unclear.” Iran also is believed to have filled in tunnels at its underground Fordo enrichment facility before the American strike. That may have been to protect the sites from the strikes.

Meanwhile, the US cruise missile strike at the Isfahan site likely destroyed its uranium conversion facility, the Institute for Science and International Security said.

That facility takes natural uranium and turns it into uranium hexafluoride, which is what Iran spins in centrifuges to enrich.

Australia endorses US strikes, FM says Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her government endorsed the US strikes.

“We support action to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and that is what this is,” she said.

Her remarks to Channel Nine news Monday were firmer than an official statement supplied Sunday by her government immediately after the strikes that stopped short of backing President Trump's measures.

“Ultimately we want to see de-escalation and diplomacy,” Wong said Monday.

She would not say whether Australian satellite communications or signals intelligence were employed by the United States. Both countries are members of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing partnership.

But Wong said the US had been clear that “this was a unilateral strike.”

Published on June 23, 2025