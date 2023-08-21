Onion traders in Lasalgaon, Asia’s biggest onion market, have begun an indefinite strike, stopping auctions of onions in protest against the Centre’s decision to impose a 40 per cent duty on the kitchen staple’s export. While farmers have supported traders, other Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) will likely join the agitation and stop onion auctioning.

All onion auctions remained closed at most of the APMCs in Nashik district. Traders claimed the government’s decision to impose a duty on the export of onions till December 31, 2023, will have a major impact on the onion growers and export market.

The Nashik District Onion Traders Association is leading the agitation and other APMCS including Vashi APMC in Navi Mumbai might join Nashik traders. Various farmers organisations in Maharashtra have supported the traders. Farmers organisations held marches and blocked roads in various places in the State to denounce the Union government’s move.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde said the decision taken by the Centre will have an impact on farmers and he would meet Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Delhi to urge them to reconsider the decision. Munde has appealed to farmers and traders to withdraw agitation and resume work at the APMC.

