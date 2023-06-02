Lenovo, on Thursday, opened a digital centre as part of its Work For Humankind project in India, at the IHRD College of Applied Science, Kanthalloor in Kerala. This ‘Lenovo digital centre for Kanthalloor Millets’ aims to become a vital hub, providing farmers with essential information and best practices in millet farming.

The Lenovo Work For Humankind initiative actively strives to revive Millet cultivation in Kanthalloor, Kerala, through the power of technology. Millets, also known as ‘Shri Anna,’ epitomise a pathway to prosperity for small farmers, offering nutritional benefits, supporting the welfare of tribal communities, promoting sustainable farming practices, and much more, the company said.

The Project volunteers will be working to provide digital access to information on government programs and millet cultivation methods, collect, and analyse data to evaluate solution impacts and raise awareness for market connections to key stakeholders within the local community. This intervention will work towards improving the technological access of the community at large, addressing the overarching challenge of the ‘digital divide’ in the region. The digital centre setup includes a broad portfolio of devices by Lenovo with access to solutions and services like Lenovo’s CO2 Offset Service and cloud solutions.

The digital centre was inaugurated by the chief guest Advocate A Raja, MLA, and P T Mohandas, Panchayat President, in the presence of volunteers from Lenovo India and the IHRD college. Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India, said, “Lenovo’s Work for Humankind initiative is dedicated to bridging the digital divide. Our aim is to empower farmers, enabling them to enhance millet cultivation. We aspire to inspire them to embrace this nutritious ‘Shri Anna’ and revitalise its production, making it both scalable and sustainable.”

