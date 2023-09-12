Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya Tuesday urged farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides by 20 per cent in the upcoming rabi season and promised strict action against those who divert the subsidised urea for other usages than farming.

Addressing virtually more than 1,000 farmers at 500 PMKSKs (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendra) here, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya expressed concern over the excessive use of chemicals fertilizers and pesticides that affect soil fertility and also human health.

“Alternatives available”

“We have to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers. There are alternatives available now like nano-liquid urea, nano-liquid DAP, bio-fertilizers and PROM (Phosphate Rich Organic Manure). I urge farmers to reduce the consumption of chemical fertilizers by 20 per cent in the upcoming rabi sowing season. This should be replaced by alternate crop nutrients,” he said.

The minister’s appeal assumes significance amid higher sales of urea, DAP and complex fertilizers by 57 per cent than target of about 52 lakh tonnes during August despite the fact that monsoon was 36 per cent deficient last month.

The minister also asked operators of PMKSK to educate farmers about the need to reduce chemicals fertilisers and pesticides.

Warning for dealers

Mandaviya also warned dealers and fertilizer companies against diversion of highly subsidised urea to industries. “We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against diversion of agriculture grade urea to industries. A detailed action plan has been chalked out to crack down on diversion,” the minister was quoted in a statement released by the fertilizer ministry.

There were past instances of diversion of agriculture-grade urea to industries that make resin/glue, plywood, crockery, moulding powder, cattle feed and industrial mining explosives as after subsidy, the neem-coated area costs farmers ₹266/bag of 45 kg.

Meanwhile, the minister also said that the government is planning to organise ‘Kisan Samridhi Mahotsav’ in mid-October to highlight initiatives taken during the last nine years to boost farmers’ income in which ‘Krishi Ratha Yatras’ will also be organised. Co-incidentally, these will be happening during election campaign in five States which are scheduled to go to poll in December.

