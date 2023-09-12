A team of scientists at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have decoded the whole genome of the Indian oil sardine (Sardinella longiceps), a popular food fish. This is the first time that the genome of a marine fish species from the Indian subcontinent has been decoded.

Describing the development as a ‘milestone’ in Indian marine fisheries, CMFRI Director A Gopalakrishnan said the decoded genome will be a valuable resource for understanding the biology, ecology and evolution of the oil sardine. “This critical genome data could be used to improve management strategies for the conservation and sustainable utilisation of the fish,” he said.

The decoded genome is 1.077 Gb in size and contains a total of 46316 protein coding genes. A group of researchers led by Sandhya Sukumaran, Principal Scientist at CMFRI’s Marine Biotechnology division, used next generation sequencing technology to achieve the breakthrough. This research has been published in the journal Scientific Data of the Nature group.

Indian oil sardine is a vital fisheries resource in the Indian subcontinent, contributing approximately 10 per cent to the marine fisheries industry in India.

Small pelagic fish like the Indian oil sardines can be considered as model organisms to study the climatic as well as fishing impacts on the Indian Ocean resources as they respond to variations in environmental and oceanographic parameters. Sardines are an ecologically important part of the marine ecosystem, as they form an intermediate link in the food web and serve as prey for larger predators. The genome assembly of sardines is a valuable tool for studying how fish adapt to climate change, he added.

The researchers have also identified the genes involved in the biosynthesis of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) of the oil sardine, offering insights into the genomic mechanisms behind the high nutritional quality of these sardines. Oil sardines are a good source of fatty acids, which play a crucial role in maintaining human health. The researchers feel their findings could support scientists find critical leads in nutritional research and develop new dietary supplements or fortified foods that are high in PUFAs. “Further, it supports studies on synthesizing PUFAs through transgenesis or gene editing techniques in organisms of choice, to improve the nutritional quality,” Sukumaran said.

