All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association has asked the Centre not to agree to any move from the WTO to curb or restrict the fishing activity of Indian fishermen by curtailing their subsidies.

The association has accused foreign sophisticated big vessels, including those of Chinese origin, of usurping fish resources in Indian sea waters with high-voltage sighting devices.

Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, general secretary of the association said the reason for the depletion of sea wealth resources in Indian seawaters is not due to wild and reckless fishing by Indian fishermen. It is because of the uncontrolled usurpation by foreign sophisticated big vessels. However, Indian fishermen have not deployed any industrial fishing fleets to deplete the fish resources and there is hardly any need to impose any control in fishing in the name of depletion.

Meeting livelihood

Kalapurackal, who participated in the recent WTO meet in Abu Dhabi, said abridging the fishing rights of Indian fishermen by way of curtailing subsidies would prove suicidal as they venture into fishing only to meet their livelihood.

In a letter to Adam Wolfenden, Deputy Coordinator, Pacific Netowrk on Globalisation, Kalapurackal pointed out that the Indian fishermen have ever contributed anything for the depletion of sea wealth. Their form of fishing with the aid of mechanised boats dates back to 1960 with small vessels the size of boats. Occasionally, they venture into deep sea fishing without disturbing ocean fabric to deplete the resources, he said.

Meanwhile, the Association has urged the Kerala government to reduce the abnormal increase of license fee imposed for 15 metre long fishing boats to for fishing with 6 crew members to a depth of 12 nautical miles. The quantum jump of licence fee will impact their prospects for livelihood, as fishing is a trade for the fishing community.

