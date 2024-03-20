Dhanuka Agritech has, for the first time, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ICAR, under which it will use KVK’s land in different parts of the country for demonstration of new technologies in three key areas — seeds, nutrients and agrochemicals.

“Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has signed an initial pact with agro-chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech for providing new technology to farmers and also promoting natural farming,” the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on March 19 by US Gautam, ICAR’s Deputy Director-General (Agricultural Extension) and RG Aggarwal, Chairman of Dhanuka Agritech, it said.

The objective of this agreement is to utilise the efficiency of both institutions to deliver new technology to farmers, Gautam said, adding there are more than 14.5 crore farmers across the country, of which most of them have small land holdings.

Providing advisory service

Dhanuka Agritech will provide training related to agricultural production to these small farmers by associating with the central institutes, ATARIs (Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute) and KVKs (Krishi Vigyan Kendras).

Gautam also said amid the whole world currently facing the challenges of climate change, there is a need for both institutions to work together on a new method of agricultural production which is climate-friendly. The aim of this MoU is to promote natural farming in the changing environment, he added.

Aggarwal said the company will provide advisory service and train farmers in collaboration with ICAR-ATARI and KVKs.

Speaking to businessline, Aggarwal said that Dhanuka has already been conducting awareness programmes among the farmers and has already signed MOU with about 15 State agriculture universities.

“ICAR has about 700 KVKs, which, in turn, have earmarked land for demonstration purpose. We will do comparative demonstration in two adjacent fields to showcase the efficacy of new technologies as seeing is believing and farmers will be able to differentiate the change. In one field the conventional technology that farmers have been using will be used while in the other field all new technologies will be applied,” Aggarwal said.