Nanoparticles to protect rice, other crops from diseases

A group of scientists from the University of Hyderabad (UoH), the Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) and IIT Kanpur have developed a novel nanoparticle-based bio-degradablecarbonoid-metabolite (BioDCM) that can protect agricultural crops from pathogens.
The invention of these novel nanoparticles would act as shields to protect crops, especially rice crop, from infection and diseases. The technology is a protective biological alternative that can be used to enhance crop protection against various diseases in rice crops.
The team comprises R Balamurugan and Mou Mandal (the School of Chemistry, UoH); C Kannan and Divya Mishra from ICAR-IIRR; and Santosh K Misra and Piyush Kumar (the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, IIT-Kanpur).
A safe and biodegradable product, the nanoparticles would help in precise target action. The bio formulation protects the active compound from decomposition, a UoH spokesperson said.
