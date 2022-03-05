Nanoparticles to protect rice, other crops from diseases

A group of scientists from the University of Hyderabad (UoH), the Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) and IIT Kanpur have developed a novel nanoparticle-based bio-degradablecarbonoid-metabolite (BioDCM) that can protect agricultural crops from pathogens.

(Left) paddy crop with bacterial blight. (Right) paddy crop without bacterial blight). | Source: The University of Hyderabad

The invention of these novel nanoparticles would act as shields to protect crops, especially rice crop, from infection and diseases. The technology is a protective biological alternative that can be used to enhance crop protection against various diseases in rice crops.

The team comprises R Balamurugan and Mou Mandal (the School of Chemistry, UoH); C Kannan and Divya Mishra from ICAR-IIRR; and Santosh K Misra and Piyush Kumar (the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, IIT-Kanpur).

A safe and biodegradable product, the nanoparticles would help in precise target action. The bio formulation protects the active compound from decomposition, a UoH spokesperson said.