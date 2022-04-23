hamburger

National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management to conduct seminar for FPOs

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Updated on: Apr 23, 2022

The event will focus on ‘comprehensive extension strategies for sustainable development of farmer producer organisations’

The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), which works under the Union Ministry of Agriculture, is organising a two-day capacity-building meet to strengthen Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

“Studies have indicated that only 25 per cent of FPOs are running successfully in a sustainable manner. There is a need to provide suitable extension services, institutional and policy support to help them serve the farmers better,” a MANAGE official said.

To address these issues, MANAGE and the International Society of Extension Education (INSEE) are organising a two-day national seminar, beginning Friday. “The seminar focuses on ‘Comprehensive Extension Strategies for Sustainable Development of FPOs: Challenges and Opportunities’,” a statement said.

Addressing the inaugural, MANAGE Director-General, P Chandra Shekara, said that there was a need to improve the capacities of the FPOs to taking full advantage of the emerging markets.

Published on April 23, 2022
