National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management to conduct seminar for FPOs

The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), which works under the Union Ministry of Agriculture, is organising a two-day capacity-building meet to strengthen Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

“Studies have indicated that only 25 per cent of FPOs are running successfully in a sustainable manner. There is a need to provide suitable extension services, institutional and policy support to help them serve the farmers better,” a MANAGE official said.

To address these issues, MANAGE and the International Society of Extension Education (INSEE) are organising a two-day national seminar, beginning Friday. “The seminar focuses on ‘Comprehensive Extension Strategies for Sustainable Development of FPOs: Challenges and Opportunities’,” a statement said.

Addressing the inaugural, MANAGE Director-General, P Chandra Shekara, said that there was a need to improve the capacities of the FPOs to taking full advantage of the emerging markets.