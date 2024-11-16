The Ramoji Group, a business house with diverse interests, has announced its foray into millet food business by launching Sabala Millets with a bouquet of 45 products.

“The brand bridges the gap between traditional Indian grains and modern recipes through innovation. The brand will foster a positive and systematic shift in food consumption patterns, promoting balanced nutrition,” Sahari Cherukuri, Director of Sabala Millets, said.

“In the first phase, we are offering 45 products and variants – from khichdi to millet-based cookies, health bars, munchies and noodles,” said Sahari, a granddaughter of Ch Ramoji Rao, the founder of the group.

The launch marked the 88th birth anniversary of Ramoji Rao, who passed away this June.

“Millets, celebrated for their rich nutritional profile, are a powerhouse of protein, fibre, and essential nutrients, making them ideal for consumers seeking wholesome food options,” she said.

Sabala launched a digital marketing campaign aimed at educating and engaging consumers on the benefits of millets, complete with recipes and tips for easy integration into daily meals.

The group opened an e-commerce window to sell the entire spread of the offerings.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit