hamburger

Agri Business

Rubber Board approves private labs for latex testing

BL Kochi Bureau | Kochi, May 31 | Updated on: May 31, 2022
KN Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, hands over the approval certificate to Siljo Ahraham (Phytochrom Bioscience). P Sudha (Director, Training), KC Surendran (Director-Finance- I/C), P. Arumugam (Joint Director, Processing and Quality Control) and MN Biju (Assistant Quality Control Officer) are also seen

KN Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, hands over the approval certificate to Siljo Ahraham (Phytochrom Bioscience). P Sudha (Director, Training), KC Surendran (Director-Finance- I/C), P. Arumugam (Joint Director, Processing and Quality Control) and MN Biju (Assistant Quality Control Officer) are also seen

The Rubber Board has approved the laboratories functioning in the private sector for the testing of Dry Rubber Content (DRC) of the rubber latex.

In a meeting held at the head office in Kottayam, KN Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, handed over the certificate of approval to the selected laboratories.

The laboratories approved by the Board for DRC testing are: Ritzeben Traders, Makkara, Pathanapuram; LTR Polymers, Koratty, Erumeli; and Phytochrom Bioscience, Kumaranelloor, Mukkom. The Board has approved the laboratories after detailed verification of the technical facilities. The Engineering and Processing Division of the Board will regularly monitor the performance of these laboratories.

The Board proposes to approve more private laboratories for DRC testing in the other parts of Kerala and the North Eastern regions. The accreditation of such laboratories will give more facilities to the rubber growers for DRC testing.

Published on May 31, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you