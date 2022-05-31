Rubber Board approves private labs for latex testing

The Rubber Board has approved the laboratories functioning in the private sector for the testing of Dry Rubber Content (DRC) of the rubber latex.

In a meeting held at the head office in Kottayam, KN Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, handed over the certificate of approval to the selected laboratories.

The laboratories approved by the Board for DRC testing are: Ritzeben Traders, Makkara, Pathanapuram; LTR Polymers, Koratty, Erumeli; and Phytochrom Bioscience, Kumaranelloor, Mukkom. The Board has approved the laboratories after detailed verification of the technical facilities. The Engineering and Processing Division of the Board will regularly monitor the performance of these laboratories.

The Board proposes to approve more private laboratories for DRC testing in the other parts of Kerala and the North Eastern regions. The accreditation of such laboratories will give more facilities to the rubber growers for DRC testing.