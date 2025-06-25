The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) has asked the Government to reinstate standard packaging for edible oils to safeguard consumer interest.

BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA, said the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, initially included Schedule 2, which specified standard quantities by weight, measure, or number for packaging certain commodities.

However, Schedule 2 was removed through amendments to the Rules in 2022. This omission, under the Packaged Commodities (Amendment) Rules 2022, has led to the proliferation of non-standardised oil packs such as 800 g, 810 g, 870 g etc, resulting in consumer confusion and distorted price comparisons.

Stating that the absence of clear labelling and near-identical pack sizes often mislead consumers and make it difficult for them to make informed choices, he said the lack of standardisation leads to price opacity and discourages like-to-like comparisons, since oils are commonly sold below MRP. All of this results in unhealthy competition and sellers engaging in unfair trade practices.

Level-playing industry

The consumer confusion and market disruption created by the absence of mandate for standard pack sizes has reinvigorated the need for reinstatement of Schedule 2 to standard packaging.

“Standardising edible oil packaging is essential to ensure price transparency, protect consumer interests, maintain market integrity and create a level-playing field for industry players,” Mehta said.

It is crucial that ‘Serial Number 10 of Second Schedule’, which covers the packaging of edible oils, vanaspati, ghee and butter oil, is reintroduced and strictly implemented, as it will benefit stakeholders such as consumers, regulators, and the industry by fostering transparency, trust, and efficiency in the edible oil sector, he said.

Mentioning that SEA consulted with leading edible oils associations, stakeholders and members of the association, he said it made a representation to the Department of Legal Metrology, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Based on the responses received, SEA recommended the reintroduction of ‘Serial No 10 of Second Schedule’, with minor modifications for better clarity.

Published on June 25, 2025