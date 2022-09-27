Seaweed research: CMFRI comes up with natural remedy for fatty liver disease

In continuation of its research work on developing natural remedies from marine organisms against various lifestyle diseases, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has come up with a nutraceutical product from select seaweeds to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Named Cadalmin LivCure extract, the product is a unique blend of 100 per cent natural bioactive ingredients extracted from seaweeds with an eco-friendly green technology to improve liver health.

This is the ninth such product from marine organisms being developed by the CMFRI which already had brought out nutraceuticals to combat a series of lifestyle diseases, such as type-2 diabetes, arthritis, cholesterol, hypertension, hypothyroidism and osteoporosis, and to improve immunity. Out of these nutraceuticals, eight products are from seaweeds and one from the green mussel.

Kajal Chakraborty, Principal Scientist at the Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division of the CMFRI led the research. He said bioactive pharmacophore leads from seaweeds were used to develop the nutraceutical product.

No side effects

Kajal Chakraborty, Principal Scientist at the Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division of the CMFRI said that bioactive pharmacophore leads from seaweeds were used to develop the nutraceutical product.

Chakraborty said, “Pre-clinical trials showed that LivCure extract proved to have the potential to inhibit different enzymes and various target receptors associated with dyslipidemia and pathophysiology leading to NAFLD. This helps improve liver health, reduce the disposition of fatty substances, and maintain other liver/lipid parameters within the clinically acceptable limits.”

The nutraceutical does not have any side effects as established by detailed preclinical trials. It has proved that long-term oral administration of this product will not lead to general organ or systemic toxicity, Chakraborty claimed. The technology will be out-licensed soon to those in the pharmaceutical industry for commercial production of the nutraceutical.

Importance of seaweeds

For the last few years, the CMFRI intensively focuses on research on seaweeds mainly for developing natural products beneficial to improving human health, said A Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI.

Seaweeds are often termed the wonder herbs of the ocean due to their potential pharmaceutical properties. Recently, this marine macroflora is gaining immense attention in nutraceutical industries due to its protective function against various chronic diseases, he said adding that intensive and continuous research on extracting bioactive compounds from the seaweeds has helped CMFRI win national recognition.