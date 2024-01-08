Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd has received a patent for its ‘Solar Flour Mill’. A media statement said the Patent Office of the Government of India has awarded Shakti Pumps this patent, fully adhering to the provisions set forth in the Patents Act of 1970. This patent is set to maintain its validity for 20 years, commencing from the date of filing. This is the ninth patent that the company has secured.

The statement said this innovation tackles electricity shortages in rural regions, functioning independently through solar panels, cutting infrastructure expenses and sparing users from grid electricity bills.

This flour mill operates on solar power, ideal for areas lacking electricity, notably rural regions or remote areas. It saves travel for milling grains, reducing effort and pollution. The statement said it is beneficial for solar pump users seeking extra income, aligning to increase farmers’ earnings and boost rural economies.

Offering better solution

Quoting Dinesh Patidar, Chairman of Shakti Pumps, the statement said, “Electricity-dependent flour mills often struggle with unstable power and high maintenance costs, affecting flour quality. Additionally, flour mill owners are compelled to pay a minimum electricity bill despite low power usage. Our solar flour mill offers a better solution, running consistently on solar power, reducing reliance on electricity, and ensuring continuous operation, even in areas with erratic power. Our solution allows owners to add more solar panels as needed, avoiding payment for unused electricity.”

He said this initiative strongly supports ‘Make in India’, fostering self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), and encourages local economies with ‘Vocal for Local’. It significantly cuts down carbon emissions, contributes to India’s 2030 energy goals, and importantly, keeps money within village communities, he said.

