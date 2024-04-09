The Konkan Ratnagiri Bhoomi Agro Producer Company has launched a new direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, ‘Aamoré,’ owned by smallholder farmers. The brand aims to transform the global perception of Indian agriculture and the renowned Alphonso mango.

‘Aamoré’ is built around a community of over 300 smallholder farmers, striving to bring the highest standards of quality and freshness to Alphonso mango enthusiasts worldwide. The initiative empowers local farmers by providing the necessary tools and knowledge to produce export-ready fruit. This includes setting up state-of-the-art packhouse operations, employing sophisticated scanning technology for each mango, implementing strategies to eliminate spongy tissue, and ensuring comprehensive traceability from farm to fork.

In its pilot year, ‘Aamoré’ Alphonso mangoes are set to debut on the global stage, reaching consumers across the US, Europe, the UK, Abu Dhabi, and select cities in India. This global launch signifies a bold step forward for Indian smallholder farmers, showcasing their capabilities on an international platform. Customers in the Delhi NCR region can now order Alphonso mangoes from ‘Aamoré’ through their website aamore.co.in.

Challenging traditional boundaries

Ravish Chavan, Chief Programme Officer of Konkan Ratnagiri Bhoomi Agro Producer Company, said, “Aamoré embodies the innovation and empowerment that we aim to foster in our farming community. It is a testament to the potential of Indian farmers with the right support and resources. By introducing Aamoré to the global market, we are not only offering a premium product but also challenging the traditional boundaries of smallholder farming. Our farmers are not just cultivators; they are visionary entrepreneurs ready to leave their mark on the world.”

‘Aamoré’ focuses on two core pillars: empowering farmers to achieve significantly higher incomes sustainably and independently, and delivering consumers worldwide an unparalleled experience with the highest quality Alphonso mangoes, certified as authentic Geographical Indication (GI) and living up to the reputation of being the King of Fruits.

Konkan Ratnagiri Bhoomi Agro Producer Company is a farmer-owned enterprise dedicated to improving the lives of smallholder farmers in India. Through innovative agricultural practices and a commitment to quality and sustainability, the company seeks to redefine the role of Indian farmers on the global stage.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit