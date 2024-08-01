The Indian Government has permitted states to directly purchase rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) under the Open Market Sales Scheme (Domestic) without participating in the e-auction from August 1. The Department of Consumer Affairs announced that it will begin monitoring the price of an additional 16 commodities.

The Ministry, in a statement, said under the OMSS (D) scheme, the Department of Food and Public Distribution, will directly offload grain to States for ₹2,800 per quintal (excluding transportation costs). Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi said if the States/UTs want to procure more than the stipulated 5 kg of free grain per individual, then they can procure that at the same price at ₹2,800 instead of earlier ₹2,900. The decision has been taken to reduce the huge surplus of stocks prior to the commencement of the new procurement season.

App launched

Joshi, who launched the Price Monitoring System (PMS) Mobile App version 4.0 on Thursday, said already daily prices of 22 commodities were being monitored. Now, prices of total 38 commodities will be monitored, he said. The newly added 16 commodities include bajra, jowar, ragi, suji (wheat), maida (wheat), besan, ghee, butter, brinjal, egg, black pepper, coriander, cumin seed, red chillies, turmeric powder and banana.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution monitors daily prices from 550 centres across 34 States and UTs. The 38 commodities constitute close to 31 per cent of the total CPI weights against 26.5 per cent of CPI weights captured by the 22 commodities, the official statement added.

On the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), he pointed out to Centre’s decision to continue to provide free foodgrains to about 81.35 crore beneficiaries for five yearswith effect from January 1, 2024 with an estimated financial outlay of ₹11.80 lakh. He said 497 lakh tonnes of foodgrain were distributed in 2023-24 and upto June 2024, 125 lt have been distributed.

He said ethanol production capacity has increased to 1,589 crore litres per annum, till date which is sufficient to meet domestic ethanol requirement of the country. With payment of about ₹1.05 lakh crore, more than 94.8 per cent sugarcane dues for the current 2023-24 sugar season have been cleared taking cane dues to the lowest level, the Ministry added.

On One Nation One Ration Card, the Ministry said ₹145 crore portability transactions have been carried out nationwide till date. A total of 293 lt of foodgrains to the NFSA beneficiaries either inter-state or intra-state have been carried out, it added.