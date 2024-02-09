Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has said that sugarcane yield in western Uttar Pradesh, which has a share of 32-34 per cent in the state’s total sugar production, is reportedly lower by 5-10 per cent this season (October2023-September2024).

In a statement sent to business line, ISMA also said that the yield is 10-13 per cent lower in only a few districts. It attributed the lower yield in the western region to water logging and red rot infestation. The association of private sugar mills also said that cane yield in central UP is almost similar or slightly lower than last year while it is better from last year in eastern UP.

Sugarcane area has increased by around 1 per cent in UP, as per satellite mapping data conducted by it, said ISMA.

Sugar recovery

ISMA also said that sugar recovery is better in all the three regions of UP which will increase sugar output from the state. “According to our second advance estimates, 120 lakh tonnes (lt) are expected to be produced in 2023-24 sugar season, against 119 lt produced during 2022-23 SS (before diversion),” it said.

According to ISMA, the single variety CO-0238 covers about 70 per cent of cane area in western UP and about 60 per cent in whole of UP. Pointing out the low productivity in some areas of western UP as due to adverse climatic conditions and red rot disease in the CO-0238 variety, ISMA said “good varieties are available to sustain productivity.”

Terming CO-0238 as a wonder variety of sugarcane, which proved in past, it said that use of mixed seed and seed received from not reliable sources is another reason for spread of red rot infestation.

“CO-0238 cane variety got affected by red rot infestation from waterlogged areas of eastern UP and year after year it spread throughout the State,” ISMA said. Climatic conditions like wet-humid conditions help to spread the red rot in the region where the crop seems good and healthy during early growth stages, it added.

On pricing of sugarcane in UP, ISMA said that mills are governed by SAP (State Advise Price) for cane payment, which is remunerative enough and higher than prevailing FRP.

Recently, the SAP for sugarcane was increased for 2023-24 season by Rs 20 per quintal to reach at Rs 370/quintal as against Rs 325/quintal in 2020-21.