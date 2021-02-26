Agri Business

Telangana, Bengal lead gains in summer crops area

Our Bureau. New Delhi | Updated on February 26, 2021 Published on February 26, 2021

A significantly higher planting of paddy in Telengana and West Bengal has pushed up the area under summer crops to 33.45 lakh hectares (lh), nearly 28 per cent more than the 26 lha sown in the corresponding week last year.

According to data released by Agriculture Ministry, Telangana planted rice over an area close to nine lh, while the area covered in West Bengal was a little over seven lh.

During the recently-organised national campaign for summer crops, the Centre had set a target of 51 lh with more area under oilseeds, pulses and coarse cereals during the summer season.

The total water storage in 130 reservoirs monitored by Central Water Commission on Thursday was 93.54 billion cubic metre (BCM) as against 104.28 BCM in the corresponding week last year.

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 26, 2021
agriculture
cultivation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.