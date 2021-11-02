Tobacco farmers oppose move to introduce contract farming

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Tobacco farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the two major States that produce the FCV (Flue Cured Virginia) tobacco, have opposed the government’s move to introduce contract farming in the regulated FCV tobacco farming.
Growers’ bodies allege that introduction of contract farming will have adverse impact on the livelihoods of farmers.
Stating that the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in heavy losses to them, they said the introduction of contract farming will further aggravate their problems.
Representatives of Virginia Tobacco Growers Association, Federation of Karnataka Virginia Tobacco Growers Association, Kondapi Tobacco Growers Association and Kaligiri FCV Tobacco Growers Association have issued a joint statement to protest against the government’s move.
Also read: Tobacco farmers oppose any move to impose extra levy
“Contract farming is no match to our transparent auction system, which ensures fair pricing for FCV tobacco. In fact, this system has enabled even a small and marginal FCV tobacco farmers to realise better price for their produce,” Gadde Seshagiri Rao, Ex-Vice-Chairman, Tobacco Board, said.
“We believe that this is being pushed by a handful of players who are misguiding the policy-makers for their own interest and jeopardising the interests of the larger tobacco farming community,” he said.
The associations alleged that the foreign tobacco multinationals, who are witnessing tepid sales in global markets and are prohibited as per Indian FDI regulations to invest in India, are trying to get a backdoor entry by pushing for contract farming.
The contract farming in tobacco sector will only benefit unscrupulous tobacco buyers as farmers will be made to sign contracts without understanding them.
“FCV contract farming will take us into the pre-1984 era of exploitation and negatively impact the Indian farming community. We must protect the existing auction system which is reliable and supports even the smallest of the farmers with the right price discovery mechanism,” Javare Gowda of Federation of Karnataka Virginia Tobacco Growers Association said.
They expressed disappointment over the silence of the Tobacco Board. Despite being fully aware of the likely detrimental effect of contract farming on FCV tobacco farmers’ livelihood, the Board did not oppose the idea of contract farming, they said.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...