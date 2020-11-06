Today’s weather: Heavy rain forecast for Tamil Nadu with southerly bias

Rain and thundershowers continue to lash Chennai and neighbourhood this (Friday) morning even as the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast cloudy skies into mid-noon and possibility of light to moderate thunderstorm across some areas of the city.

Elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, the North-East monsoon is predicted to maintain its current active phase with a disproportionate bias to the southern two-thirds of the region with heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast to occur to the South-West and Mid-West as well as South-East.

Southern districts, Ghats

So heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi and Pudukottai as well as along the hill ranges of Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.

As on Thursday, the main rain-producing system continues to be the lone cyclonic circulation, strategically located over the Gulf of Mannar (off South-East Tamil Nadu coast) and adjoining Sri Lanka. This should also explain the heavy rainfall bias to the southern parts of the State.

Circulation-trough combine persists

Also persisting is the trough (narrow corridor of lower pressure) connecting the Comorin-Maldives with the Karnataka coast. This region allows for convergence of opposing winds, setting up a conducive environment for thunderstorms, lightning and volatile weather.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala and isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for three more days.

Possible second rain wave

Isolated heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning may break out periodically over Tamil Nadu during this period. The rainfall activity may start to increase over the upstream Andaman & Nicobar Islands from Sunday, signalling the next inbound wave of rainfall.

The Chennai-based weather bloggers assessed the conditions as follows:

https://twitter.com/ChennaiRains/status/1324328192518205442?s=20

https://twitter.com/ChennaiRains/status/1324516445351370752?s=20

https://twitter.com/ChennaiRains/status/1324517932383129600?s=20

ChennaiRains (COMK) on Twitter “Vigorous #Monsoon conditions likely over S. #TamilNadu as widespread #Rains likely to continue in the region with heavy rains in few places as #NEM2020 slowly gets into groove. Places in N. Coastal TN like #Chennai may get on & off rains during morning hours. #COMK #chennairains” twitter.com

https://twitter.com/buntymike/status/1324519488918745088?s=20

https://twitter.com/ObsSil/status/1324565565676007424?s=20