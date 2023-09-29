Vietnamese organic coffee brand L’amant Café has entered the Indian market. L’amant Café has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rayanssh Impex for distribution of its products in the Indian market. This was announced at the World Coffee Conference 2023 in Bengaluru on Thursday. L’amant Café is also expected to launch its own cafés and stores in India by end-2025.

Through partnership with Rayanssh, L’amant Café embarks on a new journey, tapping into the world’s largest consumer market.

L’amant Café, the first brand in Vietnam to have a coffee farm that meets USDA organic standards from the US Department of Agriculture, uses raw materials that meet international standards such as 4C, UTZ, BRC, Japan Organic and EU Organic.

“The Indian market holds immense potential, and we believe our unique blend of organic coffee will resonate with the discerning Indian consumer,” said Thai Nhu Hiep, the Founder and Chairman of L’amant Café, said in a statement

Apart from organic, high-quality coffee in both bean and powder form, the brand also offers a unique blend of instant coffee combined with exotic tropical fruits from Vietnam such as coconut and durian.

Online channels

Thai Minh Han, International Marketing Head of L’amant Cafe, shared, “We will also be exploring online channels including Amazon and e-Bay for distribution of our products. By end of 2025, we plan to open our own branded café’s and stores.”

Shanmeet Wahan, Director, Rayanssh Impex, said, “In the recent years, particularly over the past decade, there’s been a significant surge in the popularity of café-style coffee. Additionally, with more international travel experiences, Indians are now exposed to global palettes and this has increased the demand for global coffee brands locally,” Wahan added.