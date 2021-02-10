White arecanut price soars 82% to all-time high of ₹500 a kg

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The price of the old stocks of white arecanut touched an all-time high of ₹500 a kg on Wednesday, recording a jump of more than 80 per cent in the post-lockdown market.
The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) offered a maximum of ₹500 a kg for the old stocks of white arecanut and ₹415 a kg for the new stocks, to its grower-members in key markets on Wednesday.
Campco had taken initiative to buy arecanut from growers during the lockdown when there were absolutely no buyers for it in the consuming market. The cooperative started buying white arecanut on April 13 before the end of the phase I of the lockdown, by fixing a base price of ₹250 a kg for new stocks and ₹275 a kg for old stocks.
In the post-lockdown market since April 13, the prices have seen a growth of 82 per cent for old stocks and 66 per cent for new stocks of white arecanut.
Campco officials said the cooperative took the decision to buy the produce during the lockdown to instil confidence among growers, though there was no market for it at the consumer end then. This move encouraged other arecanut cooperatives to start buying from the growers.
Terming this price as an all-time high record, Mahesh Puchhappady, General Secretary of the All India Areca Growers’ Association, told BusinessLine that a drastic decline in the import of arecanut during the lockdown and the subsequent demand for the arecanut in the consuming markets in North India led to the increase in price of the commodity.
Now, too, there is a strict vigil at the main entry point of imported arecanut in West Bengal. The internal issues in Myanmar have also made an impact on arecanut export to India, he said.
However, Puchhappady asked the growers to be utmost cautious at this juncture. Stating that white arecanut has not seen such a price till now, he said it may lead to panic among growers when the prices start coming down.
He said even the new stocks of white arecanut have reached ₹415 a kg now. In such a situation, some people may try to encash the market situation by selling new stocks, too. Such people may not give much importance to processing arecanut (mainly involves its being sun-dried for certain days), leading to the deterioration of the produce’s quality, and a subsequent fall in price, he said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...