‘Alternative data key to providing credit to the uncovered’

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
India’s significant improvement in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking (it jumped 14 ranks to reach 63) was based on improved performance in six of the 10 parameters measured.
The one area where its performance fell was in registration of properties. In three areas — getting credit, protecting minor investors and enforcing contracts, it fared the same as last year.
To improve India’s ‘getting credit’ ranking, it is essential to drive inclusion of alternative data in the ambit of credit bureau coverage to include larger sections of the society who may not have a footprint in the formal credit sector, said Harshala Chandorkar, Chief Operating Officer, TransUnion CIBIL. “Alternative payment data such as data on records of payment on electric, telecommunications and other recurring obligations can serve to evaluate the risk to those potential borrowers that are outside the credit mainstream,” he said.
India’s ranking in the index had gone up 23 places to 77 last year in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business 2019 report. Those economies that score well in doing business tend to benefit from higher levels of entrepreneurial activity and lower levels of corruption, the report said.
While economic reasons are the main drivers of reform, the advancement of neighbouring economies provides an additional impetus for regulatory change.
The top 10 economies with most noted improvement, including India, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Togo, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, China, and Nigeria, implemented one-fifth of all the reforms recorded worldwide in 2018-19, the report said.
By documenting changes in regulation in 12 areas of business activity in 190 economies, Doing Business analyses regulation that encourages efficiency and supports freedom to do business, the report said. The two parameters that are not included in the ranking process are regulation on employing workers and contracting with the government.
As per the report, India made starting a business easier by abolishing filing fees for the SPICEe company incorporation form, electronic memorandum of association and articles of association. It streamlined the process, reduced the time and cost of obtaining construction permits and improved building quality control by strengthening professional certificate requirements.
India made trading across borders easier by enabling post-clearance audits, integrating trade stakeholders in a single electronic platform, upgrading port infrastructures and enhancing the electronic submission of documents.
Resolving insolvency was made easier by promoting reorganisation proceedings in practice. India also made resolving insolvency more difficult by not allowing dissenting creditors to receive as much under reorganisation as they would receive in liquidation, the report added.
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Skoda’s new Kodiaq Scout delivers more features and buttresses the SUV’s value proposition
End of the road for entry-level brand
Carlos Ghosn’s trial will also be watched keenly as the Japanese automaker rebuilds bridges with Renault
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Stability in steel prices and lower raw material cost benefits can aid earnings in the forthcoming quarters
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Donald Trump’s impeachment defence pushes familiar tropes of executive privilege a little too far
Four poems by Irish poet Fióna Bolger from her latest collection ‘a compound of words’, which weaves her ...
No classroom titter, no outdoor games, not even ice cream — the empty schools and streets of Srinagar ...
The Extinction Rebellion uprising parallels Richard Powers’s Pulitzer-winning book ‘The Overstory’ in its ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism