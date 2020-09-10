August sees PE-VC investments worth $1.9 billion across 75 deals

Samsung Galaxy M51 is for unstoppable users
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
Riding on funding worth $1.1 billion in the financial services sector, the private equity and venture capital (PE-VC) industry recorded investments worth $1.9 billion across 75 deals in August.
PE-VC investments last month were 54 per cent lower than the $4.3 billion recorded in August 2019, and 53 per cent lower than the $4.1 billion recorded in July 2020, according to the monthly round-up by the Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association and EY (IVCA-EY).
Except for private investment in public equity (PIPE) investments that recorded a 5.4 times year-on-year (YoY) increase ($826 million versus $153 million in August 2019), all other deal types declined significantly.
ALSO READ: PE/VC investments and exits slide over 30% y-o-y in February: IVCA-EY
PIPE deals in August 2020 were the highest in 17 months. Buyout deals recorded $570 million across two deals (49 per cent decline YoY). Growth investments recorded $330 million across 10 deals (79 per cent decline YoY). Start-ups recorded $183 million in investments across 51 deals (87 per cent decline YoY), the lowest value in 18 months, the report said.
“PE-VC investments in August have been muted compared to May, June and July 2020 that had seen a flurry of PE investments, primarily driven by the Jio Platform deals. Although PE-VC investments of $1.9 billion in August are over 50 per cent lower than that in August 2019 as well as July 2020, August 2020 has been better than the sub $1-billion monthly run rate seen in the initial months of the pandemic,” said Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader Private Equity Services at EY.
“There is a perceptible improvement in investor confidence as the Indian as well as global markets begin to open up,” he added.
August recorded six large deals (value greater than $100 million) worth $1.3 billion compared with 15 large deals worth $3.5 billion in August 2019 and 10 large deals worth $3.1 billion in July 2020. The largest deals in August 2020 saw PAG Partners acquire a 51 per cent stake in Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors, Edelweiss’ Wealth Management business for $300 million.
In August, financial services emerged as the top sector after a gap of three months, recording $1.1 billion in investments across 17 deals, accounting for 55 per cent of all investments.
Infrastructure was next in line with $270 million invested across one deal followed by education with $193 million invested across eight deals and e-commerce with $135 million invested across nine deals. The education sector has emerged as a standout sector in 2020, aggregating $1.1 billion in investments across 45 deals till date, which is the highest-ever annual figure both in terms of value and volume.
The reporting month recorded 15 exits worth $67 million, the lowest monthly value of exits in over three-and-a-half years. Exits last month were 90 per cent lower than in August 2019 ($680 million) and 50 per cent lower than the value recorded in July 2020 ($134 million). Open market exits in August 2020 were highest at $67 million across nine deals.
The largest exit in August 2020 saw Mayfield sell its 10 per cent stake in Matrimony.com for $17 million.
READ ALSO: PE/VC investments, exits decline in April: Report
The month also recorded total fund-raises of $480 million compared with $1.1 billion raised in August 2019, a 58 per cent YoY decline. The largest fund-raise last month saw Lightspeed raise its third fund of $275 million for early stage investments.
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Think talent search and the obvious places for companies to hunt are the metros. But thanks to Covid-19, and ...
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
Among other things, investors can avoid registering multiple bank mandates
The Malayalam author’s impressions of the Capital are a far cry from the visuals presented in the glossy pages ...
The title of Pankaj Mishra’s new book refers to Western intellectuals who assumed that their societies were ...
Foot-stomping masterpieces are often misrepresented, especially during election season
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...