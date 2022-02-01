Budget: ‘No schemes to revive MSMEs’

The Canara Plastic Manufacturers' and Traders' Association (CPMTA) says the Union Budget 2022-23 has no specific scheme to revive pandemic-hit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

BA Nazeer, President of CPMTA, said MSMEs need to be revived immediately and the schemes announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should the sector without any hindrance.

Pointing to the increase in the prices of industrial raw materials such as plastics, iron and steel, and electronics, he said there has been no attempt to address this.

Rueing that there were no schemes to increase employment in the MSME sector, where many jobs have been affected by the economic slowdown, he said industries were struggling to create employment even now.

Nazeer welcomed the Finance Minister’s proposal to extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 2023.