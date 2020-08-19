Cabinet approves setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The Union Cabinet has paved the way for setting up the National Recruitment Agency (NRA). It will be an autonomous society under the Societies Registration Act 1860 and will conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET).
“The NRA will prove to be a boon to crores of youngsters. Through the CET, it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. This will also be a big boost to transparency,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after the Cabinet decision.
NRA will conduct a separate CET each for the three levels of graduate, higher secondary (12th pass) and matriculate (10th pass) candidates for those non-technical posts to which recruitment is presently carried out by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Based on the screening done at the CET score level, final selection for recruitment will be made through separate specialised Tiers (II, III) of examination that will be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies.
“The first set of recruitments through the CET can be conducted as early as next year itself,” said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.
The NRA will have representatives from the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, SSC, RRB, and IBPS.The government has sanctioned a sum of ₹1,517.57 crore for the NRA. The expenditure will be undertaken over a period of three years. Besides setting up the NRA, the costs will be incurred for setting up examination infrastructure in the 117 aspirational districts.
“Around 2.5 to 3 crore people appear for over 1.25 lakh Central government vacancies in Group B and C every year through IBPS, SSC and RRB. Now, these multiple exams will be reduced to one,” said C Chandramouli, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).
The scores of CET will be valid for three years and candidates can improve the score by appearing again and the best score will be considered, added Chandramouli. It will be an online examination, and threr will be at least one centre in each district. There will be no restrictions on the number of attempts to be taken by a candidate to appear in the CET, subject to the upper age limit. The CET would be available in several languages.
“Setting up of NRA is a step taken in the right direction, as it will give more than one chance for the candidates to take the exam. To judge a candidate’s ability from a 2 to 3-hour test in a year is not correct as some of them are scared even when prepared. The CET will not only reduce the cost but will also bring transparency and give equal opportunities to the candidates,” said TV Mohandas Pai, Educationist and Chairman Manipal Global Education.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Good planning and proper asset allocation will help
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...